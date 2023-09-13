Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $1,426,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,919,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,375,253.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $1,426,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,919,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,375,253.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,436,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 178,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.16.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The company’s revenue was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.