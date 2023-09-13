Vianet Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vianet Group Stock Performance

Vianet Group stock opened at GBX 77.25 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.60 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.90 ($1.11). The company has a market capitalization of £22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,850.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Vianet Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Hardwick Foster purchased 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £3,189.34 ($3,991.17). 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.