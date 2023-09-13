Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. National Pension Service raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.46. 81,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,949. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

