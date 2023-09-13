Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock remained flat at $49.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. 477,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,956. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

