Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 430 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vawter Financial Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 328,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after buying an additional 5,281,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $184.22 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

