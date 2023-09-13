Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.6% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.