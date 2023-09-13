USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

