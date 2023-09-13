Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.62 and a 200-day moving average of $211.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.