Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 15,945 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,403,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.