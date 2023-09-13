Toroso Investments LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,742,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,770,000. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.06. 279,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

