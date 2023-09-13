Toroso Investments LLC Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 795,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the period. Overstock.com comprises about 0.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Overstock.com worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $70,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 479,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

