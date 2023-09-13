Toroso Investments LLC Has $14.02 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.11. 6,375,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,793,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,265.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

