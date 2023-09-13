The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,605,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,039 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.79% of Procter & Gamble worth $2,766,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8 %

PG stock opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $358.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

