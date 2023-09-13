The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GDV opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

