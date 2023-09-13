Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLPFY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.67.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

