Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Reduced by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.53. 854,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,904. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.82. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

