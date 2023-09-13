StockNews.com Downgrades Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

CHDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.58.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $118.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average of $131.29. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $89.17 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

