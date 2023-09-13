StockNews.com Downgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $859.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.81.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Young Kwon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,863.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,113,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,673,360.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon bought 25,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 277,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,863.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,405,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,175 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 32,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 814,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 649,198 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $782,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

