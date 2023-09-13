StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

United Insurance has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $343.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.08.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 551,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 821,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200,959 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 410.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 274,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.