StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $10.33 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $279.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

