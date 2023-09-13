StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Spark Networks
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
