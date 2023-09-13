StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Spark Networks

About Spark Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 254,861 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Stories

