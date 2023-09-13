StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $893,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $612,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,518 shares of company stock worth $3,234,695 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 163,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 72,859 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in New Relic by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in New Relic by 116.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

