StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Culp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 14,027 shares of company stock valued at $77,225 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

