SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 391,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 438,952 shares.The stock last traded at $120.31 and had previously closed at $120.44.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

