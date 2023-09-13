SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 0.2 %

SMBK opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.29 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 119.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

