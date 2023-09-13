Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Drops By 75.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the August 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Arqit Quantum stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links or data at rest of any networked device or cloud machine secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer.

Featured Stories

