Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Decreases By 82.5%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 697,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 543.9% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,401,901 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

ALIM has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

