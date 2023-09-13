Short Interest in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Increases By 524.2%

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, a growth of 524.2% from the August 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Akso Health Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of AHG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,201. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Akso Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

Institutional Trading of Akso Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

