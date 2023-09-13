Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Decreases By 71.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNCO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. 17,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

