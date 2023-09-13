Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after buying an additional 879,208 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,604. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

