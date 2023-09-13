Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 480 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.29. 133,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.00. Public Storage has a one year low of $266.01 and a one year high of $328.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

