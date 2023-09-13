Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 175 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.24. 2,129,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.