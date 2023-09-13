Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 127,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,405. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DQ

About Daqo New Energy

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.