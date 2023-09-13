Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Quarry LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMED traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 252,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

