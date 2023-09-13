Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 881,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after acquiring an additional 142,216 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Block by 91.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Block by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Block by 93.4% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $56,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. 1,706,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,230,016. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.47 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

