Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp
About Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Salisbury Bancorp
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.