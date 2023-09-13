Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

About Salisbury Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 182.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 121,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 117,515 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 262.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also

