Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Nellore Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Nellore Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.4% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Salesforce worth $100,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $221.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $215.67 billion, a PE ratio of 139.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,472 shares of company stock valued at $154,064,224. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

