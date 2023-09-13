RTX (NYSE:RTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.34

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.34 and last traded at $78.75, with a volume of 3513057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

