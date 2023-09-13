Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $295.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.08.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

