Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,217,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,073,374 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 51,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $3,267,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Canada Goose stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,238. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

