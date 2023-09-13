Royce & Associates LP Takes $1.62 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 61,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. 155,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,788. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

