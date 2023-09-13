Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.12% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USNA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.96. 5,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,438. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $39,753.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $39,753.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,037 shares of company stock worth $783,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

