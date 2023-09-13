Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.13% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

LOB stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,947. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

