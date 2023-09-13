Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.25% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 58,390 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPF traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,323. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $444.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPF

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $54,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,988.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.