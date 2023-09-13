RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMMZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $1,897,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.