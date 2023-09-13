RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

