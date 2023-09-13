Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAM. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, September 8th.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 121,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

