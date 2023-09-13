Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. American Trust boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 8,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $281.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.84.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

