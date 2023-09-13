Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $63.22 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000002 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $131.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

