Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Integer in a report released on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Integer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITGR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.24. 5,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,234. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth $46,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

